How Arkansas’ Class of 2020 could look on Defense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –– Arkansas has 10 commitments in the Class of 2020 including three on defense.

While the Razorbacks still have some needs on offense, they are also looking hard for defensive help particularly linebacker and secondary.

Arkansas has a pair of very talented defensive ends committed in Jonesboro’s Jashaud Stewart and Hazen’s Blayne Toll. In addition to that pair, they have New Orleans (LA) Edna Karr cornerback Jamie Vance.

Unless someone emerges at end the Hogs may not add another player there if one counts Bryant’s Catrell Wallace as a linebacker. Wallace, 6-6, 215, may grow into a defensive end position, but right now Hogville.net is still projecting him as an outside linebacker. Regardless of linebacker or end, Wallace is a player who has a chance to be very good in college.

Arkansas is hoping to add at least one defensive tackle. The obvious top targets are Houston (Texas) Cy Ridge’s Vernon Broughton and Memphis (TN) Briarcrest’s Omari Thomas. Broughton is down to Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and Ohio State for his college decision. He has officially visited all five schools. Thomas was going to take an unofficial visit to Arkansas in June, but couldn’t make it. He’s now hoping to make it to the cookout on July 26. Another name to watch at defensive tackle is Dallas (Texas) Carter’s Branard Wright. Wright is an interesting situation in that he hasn’t visited Fayetteville yet, but lists the Hogs among his favorites.

At linebacker, Arkansas signed one player in the Class of 2019. This is where they have to sign 3-4 players this year and possibly even five. Wallace is obviously a key target whether it is outside linebacker or defensive end.

Arkansas is also hosting Murfreesboro (TN) Oakland’s Aaron Moore and the Memphis Whitehaven pair of Bryson Eason and Martavius French on July 26. Those three along with Wallace rank very high on Arkansas’ list of possible linebackers. John Chavis is trying to use his connections to Tennessee to land some prizes at linebacker.

The Hogs hope to sign 4-5 cornerbacks and 1-2 safeties in the Class of 2020. Vance is a talented cornerback from the same high school that produced Devin Bush.

Arkansas would love to add Highland (KS) Community College cornerback Brian George to the class. He was at the spring game and will return on July 26. George is the nation’s top junior college cornerback and would be a great get if they can land a pledge from him.

Some other cornerbacks the Hogs are eyeing are Houston Klein Oak’s Dwight McGlothern, Memphis University School’s Devonte Nelson and recent offer Harvey (LA) Helen Cox’s Raek’won Starks. He’s committed to Texas-San Antonio (UTSA), but the Arkansas offer has him thinking about the Hogs. Arkansas offered him on June 21.

Arkansas hosted Lufkin (Texas) safety Jerrin Thompson for an official visit the April 6 weekend. It appears now the Hogs are longshots to land him with Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, TCU and others still in the hunt as well.