By Tyler Priddy

HOT SPRINGS — Arkansas started playing in the SEC in 1992 and the football program has seen a mixture of success as well as some trying times.

As Razorback basketball continues to thrive in 2022, Eric Mussleman made another massive achievement after beating No. 1, Auburn. Last month on New Year’s Day, football coach Sam Pittman did the same after setting the first Razorback Outback Bowl experience in Fayetteville’s own sports history. All it took was Pittman’s second season to make it to Tampa Bay to face off against Penn State and bring home the Outback Bowl championship.

The Razorbacks and Pittman also came out victorious over some of their biggest rivals in the 2021 season. Coach Pittman had a great season that came out 9-4. The Pittman Razorback era has also made Arkansas school sports headlines after playing in-state University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Coach Pittman has officially made history for at the University of Arkansas, but he has not been the first coach to make it to a bowl game during his second season.

From 1998-2007, Arkansas played some of their best games under Coach Houston Nutt. While Nutt’s main season was generally his 1998 season that ended with a record of 9-3, his second season with Arkansas was the first winning kickoff of the 21st century at the 1999 Cotton Bowl in Dallas against classic Razorback rival, the Texas Longhorns. One of the biggest games of the whole season, the bowl drew a crowd in attendance of nearly 73,000. Nutt’s trip to Dallas during his second season led to an ended record of 8-4. This game became the first Cotton Bowl the Razorbacks had been to since the 1976 Cotton Bowl Classic under University of Arkansas legend Coach Frank Broyles. It had also been the first Arkansas win at a bowl since the 1985 Holiday Bowl under Coach Ken Hatfield during his second season.

When Bobby Petrino took the position as head coach in 2008, he didn’t make it to a Bowl as quick as some expected, though Arkansas went to the 2010 Liberty Bowl for the first time since 1987. Petrino’s second season ended with a record of 8-5. The Liberty Bowl turned out a major success. The Razorbacks left Memphis, Tennesee with the Liberty Bowl championship, beating East Carolina in overtime with a score of 27-17. Petrino then went on to enjoy huge success for two more seasons at Arkansas.

Things began to change for Arkansas after the Petrino era. Bret Bielema became head coach, after John L. Smith, and began his second season in 2014. His second season became one of Bielema’s good seasons with Arkansas. Though the ending season record was 7-6, 2-6 in the SEC, the second season with Bielema earned the Razorbacks the Golden Boot with a score of 17-0 over LSU, a win against rivals Ole Miss and Texas Tech. One of Bielema’s biggest scores with Arkansas during his second season was taking the Razorbacks to Houston to take on Arkansas rivals, the Texas Longhorns. The rivalry Texas Bowl ended with a Razorback victory and a whopping score of 31-7, making the Texas Bowl one of Coach Bielema’s best games of his second season.

Danny Ford’s second season with Arkansas was not as successful as his following seasons until the arrival of Nutt. Ford’s second season ended with a record of 4-7, with 2-6 in the SEC. The biggest achievement made in Ford’s 1994 season would be the October 15, Homecoming Game against Razorback rivals, Ole Miss. Ford and the Razorbacks came out victorious with a score of 31-7. Before Coach Pittman stepped up to bring Arkansas back into the top 25 rankings in the SEC, former Head Coach Chad Morris was let go before his second season was completed. While his first 2018 season record went 2-10, his second 2019 season was never finished to where his incomplete seasonal record was 2-8. Morris has been the only head coach to be dismissed without a conference win.