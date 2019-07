Are you interesting in being a part of the Chad Morris 2019 Ladies Clinic?

Great! Here is how you can register:

http://thetempofoundation.org/ladies-clinic/

When: July 20, 2019

Where: The Fred W Smith Football Center

Who: Ladies ages 13+

What: An opportunity to mingle with the Arkansas Coaches and Staff, their wives and other Arkansas football loving women. Includes Breakfast & Lunch.

All proceeds go to charity.