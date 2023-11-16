FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have 10 games on the slate Saturday including Arkansas and FIU.

The division titles have already been decided with Alabama and Georgia set for the SEC Championship Game. Here’s how to watch each SEC game this week with networks and kickoff times (CT). In addition, predictions from the Hogville staff on Arkansas and FIU.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Chattanooga (7-3) at Alabama (9-1, 7-0), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

UL Monroe (2-8) at Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Southern Miss (3-7) at Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Abilene Christian (5-5) at Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Georgia (10-0, 7-0) at Tennessee (7-3, 4-3), 2:30 p.m., CBS

New Mexico State (8-3) at Auburn (6-4, 3-4), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Florida (5-5, 3-4) at Missouri (8-2, 4-2), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

FIU (4-6) at Arkansas (3-7, 1-6), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) at South Carolina (4-6, 2-5), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia State (6-4) at LSU (7-3, 5-2), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Predictions for Arkansas, FIU

Otis Kirk — Arkansas 24 – FIU 21

Jason Pattyson — Arkansas 20 – FIU 14

John D. James — Arkansas 29 – FIU 15

Drake Priddy — Arkansas 30 – FIU 10

Dudley E. Dawson — Arkansas 27 – FIU 10