FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have 10 games on the slate Saturday including Arkansas and FIU.
The division titles have already been decided with Alabama and Georgia set for the SEC Championship Game. Here’s how to watch each SEC game this week with networks and kickoff times (CT). In addition, predictions from the Hogville staff on Arkansas and FIU.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Chattanooga (7-3) at Alabama (9-1, 7-0), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+
UL Monroe (2-8) at Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network
Southern Miss (3-7) at Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Abilene Christian (5-5) at Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Georgia (10-0, 7-0) at Tennessee (7-3, 4-3), 2:30 p.m., CBS
New Mexico State (8-3) at Auburn (6-4, 3-4), 3 p.m., SEC Network
Florida (5-5, 3-4) at Missouri (8-2, 4-2), 6:30 p.m., ESPN
FIU (4-6) at Arkansas (3-7, 1-6), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) at South Carolina (4-6, 2-5), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia State (6-4) at LSU (7-3, 5-2), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Predictions for Arkansas, FIU
Otis Kirk — Arkansas 24 – FIU 21
Jason Pattyson — Arkansas 20 – FIU 14
John D. James — Arkansas 29 – FIU 15
Drake Priddy — Arkansas 30 – FIU 10
Dudley E. Dawson — Arkansas 27 – FIU 10