FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has nine games on the slate this week with action beginning Thursday night and concluding with seven games on Saturday. In between, Arkansas and Missouri meet Friday.

No division titles are on the line in rivalry week since Alabama and Georgia are already set for the SEC Championship Game. But both Alabama and Georgia need to continue to win since the playoff spots are up for grab.

SEC Schedule (All kickoff times are CT)

Thursday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2) at Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24

Missouri (9-2, 5-2) at Arkansas (4-7, 1-6), 3 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) at Louisville (10-1, 7-1), 11 a.m., ABC

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) at LSU (8-3, 5-2). 11 a.m., ESPN

Alabama (10-1, 7-1) at Auburn (6-5, 3-4), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) at Tennessee (7-4, 3-4), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Florida State (11-0, 8-0) at Florida (5-6, 3-5), 6 p.m., ESPN

Georgia (11-0, 8-0) at Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3), 6:30 p.m., ABC

Clemson (7-4, 4-4) at South Carolina (3-5, 5-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Predictions for Hogs, Missouri

Otis Kirk — Arkansas 30 – Missouri 28

John D. James — Arkansas 13 – Missouri 9

Jason Pattyson — Missouri 45 – Arkansas 10

Dudley E. Dawson — Missouri 34 – Arkansas 21

Drake Priddy — Missouri 38 – Arkansas 17