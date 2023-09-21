FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have nine games this week including Arkansas at LSU.

Here’s the kickoff time (CT) and network for each of the nine games.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

UTSA at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

UAB at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Predictions for Arkansas-LSU

Otis Kirk — LSU 31-Arkansas 24

Dudley Dawson — LSU 34-Arkansas 21

John D. James — Arkansas 31-LSU 27

Jason Pattyson — LSU 38-Arkansas 17

Drake Priddy — LSU 42-Arkansas 24