FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have nine games this week including Arkansas at LSU.
Here’s the kickoff time (CT) and network for each of the nine games.
Auburn at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
UTSA at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Charlotte at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+
UAB at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Predictions for Arkansas-LSU
Otis Kirk — LSU 31-Arkansas 24
Dudley Dawson — LSU 34-Arkansas 21
John D. James — Arkansas 31-LSU 27
Jason Pattyson — LSU 38-Arkansas 17
Drake Priddy — LSU 42-Arkansas 24