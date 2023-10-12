FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has six games on the slate this week with no non-conference tilts.

The action starts with two 11 a.m. games. Here’s how to watch, kickoff times (CT) and later a prediction for the Hogs and Tide.

Saturday’s Schedule

Georgia (6-0, 3-0) at Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3), 11 a.m., CBS

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) at Alabama (5-1, 3-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) at Tennessee (4-1, 1-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Florida (4-2, 2-1) at South Carolina (2-3, 1-2), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Auburn (3-2, 0-2) at LSU (4-2, 3-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

Missouri (5-1, 1-1) at Kentucky (5-1. 2-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas, Alabama Predictions

Otis Kirk: Alabama 34 – Arkansas 17

Dudley Dawson: Alabama 28 – Arkansas 10

Drake Priddy: Alabama 33 – Arkansas 16

Jason Pattyson: Alabama 31 – Arkansas 13

John D. James – Arkansas 15 – Alabama 9