FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has eight games scheduled for Saturday including some big contests that could decide the division championships.

Here’s Saturday schedules and how to watch. All kickoff times are CT.

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) at Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1), 11 a.m.. ESPN

UConn (1-7) at Tennessee (6-2, 3-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) at Florida (5-3, 3-2), 11 a.m., ESPN2

Jacksonville State (7-2) at South Carolina (2-6, 1-5), 11 a.m., ESPNU

Missouri (7-1, 3-1) at Georgia (8-0, 5-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Auburn (4-4, 1-4) at Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) at Mississippi State (4-4. 1-4). 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

LSU (6-2, 4-1) at Alabama (7-1, 5-0), 6:45 p.m., CBS

Predictions for Hogs, Gators

Otis Kirk — Florida 28 – Arkansas 17

John D. James — Arkansas 26 – Florida 22

Jason Pattyson — Arkansas 30 – Florida 17

Dudley E. Dawson — Florida 28 – Arkansas 17

Drake Priddy — Florida 24 – Arkansas 17