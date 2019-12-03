How to Watch Some of This Weekend’s Conference Championship Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There’s several conference championship games this weekend around the country.

Among the games is Georgia and LSU in the SEC along with UAB and Florida Atlantic in Conference USA. Here’s the games this weekend and how to watch each. All times are Central.

Friday, Nov. 6

Utah (11-1) vs. Oregon (10-2), Pac-12, 7 p.m., ABC, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1), Big 12, 11 a.m. ABC, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Louisiana (10-2) at Appalachian State (11-1), Sunbelt, 11 a.m., ESPN, Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, N.C.

Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4), Mid-American, 11 a.m., ESPN2, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

UAB (9-3) at Florida Atlantic (9-3), Conference USA, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN, FAU Football Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.

Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), Amercian Athletic, 2:30, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Georgia (11-1) vs. LSU (12-0), SEC, 3 p.m., CBS, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Hawai’i (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), Mountain West, 3 p.m., ESPN, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Virginia (9-3) vs. Clemson (12-0), Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m., ABC, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin (10-2) vs. Ohio State (12-0), Big Ten, 7 p.m., FOX, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

