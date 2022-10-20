FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Player of the Week following his performance in the 52-35 win over BYU this past Saturday.

For Clark this is the second time in his career he has won this award. He also captured it following the win over Ole Miss in 2020 when he picked off three passes.

On Monday, Clark was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. Against BYU, Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, an interception and one fumble recovery. Clark is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders, joining Virginia DB Jonas Sanker, this season to tally 10+ tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

Entering last Saturday’s game, BYU had only turned the ball over twice. Clark and the Razorbacks forced three turnovers in the game.

With Arkansas leading 24-21 and 2:22 remaining before halftime, Clark picked off a Jaren Hall pass. The Hogs eventually went on to score and take a 31-21 lead into intermission.

For the season, Clark has 28 tackles, 12 solo, one for loss, an interception, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a pair or recovered ones.

Given annually to college football’s top defensive back, the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is one of the National College Football Awards Association’s most coveted honors. Established in 1986, the award recognizes performance on the field, athletic ability and character in accordance with its namesake.

Clark and the Hogs have a bye this week before heading to Auburn for a key SEC game on Oct. 29.