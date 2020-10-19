Hudson Clark Going on Scholarship in January

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman announced Monday morning on the SEC Network that redshirt freshman cornerback Hudson Clark would be going on scholarship in January.

Clark came to Arkansas from Highland Park (Texas) High School as a preferred walk-on in the Class of 2019.

Come January @CoachSamPittman said he puttin that man on scholarship! pic.twitter.com/X7SQEQ8gkY — W00PIGS000IE (@W00PIGS000IE) October 19, 2020

After redshirting in 2019, Clark has made his mark with the Hogs with 14 tackles, three interceptions and a pass breakup. All three of his interceptions came against Ole Miss in Saturday’s win for the Hogs. He came in for the injured Montaric Brown against Mississippi State then started both the Auburn and Ole Miss games.

Clark’s parents both attended the University of Arkansas. His grandparents all lived in the state as well.