Hudson Henry, Family All Involved With Razorback Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry is a redshirt sophomore and is the fourth member of his family to play football for the Razorbacks.

Mark Henry, the father, was an offensive lineman for Arkansas from 1988-91. Hunter Henry was an All-America tight end who played 2013-15 winning the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2015. Hayden Henry is a current linebacker for the Hogs who came in 2017 and is set for his fifth season with the Hogs.

Following the 2020 season, it appeared Hayden had played his last game as a Razorback. However, later he opted to return for his extra senior season allowed by the NCAA due to COVID. Hudson was elated with the news.

“I almost started crying,” Hudson said. “I was really happy. Getting to play with my brother. I got to play with him in high school for two years. I knew I was probably only going to play two years and now it will be three.

“He had his mind made up he wasn’t going to play. He was just do his MBA, go to school and get a job. But I got a call one night he told me he was coming back and I was so pumped. Getting to play with my family coming in every day. This is already a family atmosphere. Coming in and having actual family makes me feel even more at home. Makes me feel more comfortable.”

The oldest brother, Hunter, recently signed with the New England Patriots in the NFL. Henry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the then San Diego Chargers. They later moved to Los Angeles. Following the 2020 season, Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Patriots according to ESPN.

“Oh man I’m more than thrilled for him and his wife Parker,” Hudson said. “Hunter has been a role model for me. He has shown me, not only football, but what it means to be a man and what it means to be a man of God. Just the way he lives his life and goes about business. Just the way he works hard is so encouraging to me. But I just love him a lot. He has been really good to our family. He has been a good big brother that’s for sure. I’m just really, really, really, really, really proud of him.”

In addition to Hunter Henry in 2015, D.J. Williams won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end in 2010. Hudson talked about the tight end legacy at Arkansas. Hudson said that legacy is known about, but not the prevailing thought in the tight end room.

“Oh man, for sure,” Henry said. “I think at the end of the day our goal is just to win games and to help the team as much as possible. I think in doing that I think those type of things will come, but the kind of emphasis Coach (Cody) Kennedy has been putting on us is sacrifice. This isn’t about us. We’re out there to make the play for somebody else. We’re running our route to get someone else open. We’re blocking to get someone else make a play. We’re about sacrifice. We want to work hard underneath the shadows. We don’t want people to have to congratulate us on everything. We just want to work hard just because we want to work hard.”

