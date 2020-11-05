Hudson Henry Getting Tougher, Growing Into Role at Tight End

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman tight end Hudson Henry has 12 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

He’s coming off a game against Texas A&M when he caught a career-high six passes for 33 yards, which was also his best at Arkansas. But it was his toughness that most impressed Sam Pittman following the loss to the Aggies.

“You know, actually on our good tape yesterday, we actually showed Hudson,” Pittman said. “He took a couple of really nice shots from the guys at A&M and he gave the ball to the official, got up, went to his alignment, assignment and went on about his business. That’s a redshirt freshman and he’s getting tougher. He’s getting better.

“I thought he had his best performance Saturday. And I’m just talking about a physicality, toughness standpoint. Like I said earlier, he took a couple of nice shots. The best they could give him. And he got the ball to the official, got lined up and got ready to play. He wasn’t shaken, wasn’t shook. I don’t know which way you’re supposed to say that. I do know this — earlier in the year that would have affected him. So he’s maturing, he’s growing. He understands that he’s a weapon. He’s really perfect for our offense.”

Henry talked about getting tougher after taking a huge hit in the season opener.

“You know I think I had my welcome to college football hit against Georgia,” Henry said. “I kinda got laid out. It didn’t feel too good and I wasn’t really expecting it. But I think as we’ve been practicing and kept playing I think I’ve just got a lot more tough. That’s something coach Pittman teaches us every single day in practice and honestly man like just going out there and playing games over and over you just build that toughness inside of you. You are able to get back up more and more easier.”

Do you remember which Georgia player hit you?

I think it was No. 2 (Richard LeCounte) that just got in the motorcycle accident,” Henry said.

As far as getting tougher, do you credit that to getting more physical or developing a mental mindset?

“I think it’s both,” Henry said. “I’ve said this before growing up my dad always instilled toughness in me and my brothers so coming up here has definitely taken some time to build that next level toughness. But I think mental part plays into it and also just taking hits and just getting used to it also plays into it. I think with practice and just playing kinda how we practice. Our practices are harder than games. Something you want because then games are fun. Then you’re able to go out there and just lay people out. I think it’s just both. There’s the mental aspect and also just getting used to it.”

Getting tougher is one thing, but it seems that Henry is also improving each game.

“You know at the start of the season when we faced Georgia going into it I had some pretty good confidence,” Henry said. “But I think as each game has gone on I think my confidence level has gone up a lot. I think that’s something that plays into a lot of player’s minds when they go out and play is how big is your confidence? I think mine has grown every single game. A couple of my teammates like Feleipe (Franks) throwing me the ball in practice and the line blocking with me I think just all together I think we have started clicking. It’s kinda built confidence in me. Helps Feleipe build confidence in me and helps me confidence in Feleipe. It’s just kinda been going.”

Henry is the fourth member of his family to play for the Hogs. His father Mark was an offensive lineman, Hunter won the Mackey Award with the Hogs and brother Hayden is a current linebacker. He obviously talks to Hunter and gets tips about playing tight end.

“Oh yeah for sure,” Henry said. “I try to facetime him at least once every two weeks or every week just to catch up and see how see how he’s doing. At the end of our talks we’ll kinda talk game and I will tell him I’m having trouble with this route right here what can I do kinda to shake off this defender get up more in space and he tells me like head movements or this and that. We have that kind of communication so that’s really helped me. It’s really nice to have a brother in the NFL who has that experience.”

While it helps to have a brother who has that kind of experience, but did it put some extra pressure on you as a true freshman in 2019 when the comparison with Hunter obviously came?

“Yeah, I mean, I think for sure,” Henry said. “I think there was some pressure coming in, I mean, if I’m being honest. Coming in here and your brother was an All-American tight end and he won the Mackey Award, who wouldn’t feel pressure? If you don’t, I don’t think you’re human.

“So coming in here last year, I just wasn’t ready. I just wasn’t ready to play. And I was fine with that. I think redshirting was really good for me and it gave me some experience and allowed me to gain confidence going into this year. That’s something that’s really helped me in the last couple of games. I feel confidence, confidence, confidence. I think last year I just really struggled with that.”

Arkansas is 2-3 and has five games remaining. Henry was asked about his expectations for the second half?

“That’s a good question,” Henry said. “I think mainly, team-wise, we want to win out. We want to win every single game we play next. I want to keep opening up the run game. I want to have a game where we have 400 yards rushing. I think the tight ends have a big part in that. That’s one thing that I also want to improve on, is I want the run game or Rakeem and Trelon Smith and for all those guys. I think in the passing game, I want to be able to get more balls so that I can open up Treylon (Burks) and Mike Woods and Trey Knox and all those guys. Not like selfishly wanting more balls, but I want to be able to open up more for them, so they can make more plays and so we can open up the field more.”

Henry said the team had a much better outlook on the season entering this year.

“This past offseason, we worked our tails off,” Henry said. “I think with the training staff that they brought in and the strength staff that they brought in and what we did in the offseason, I felt really confident in our team. I got bigger and stronger and faster. Obviously corona hit and we had to go home, so that was kind of a bummer, but I think coming back in in the summer time and started lifting again, I was like, ‘Man, nobody’s changed. People have gotten better.’ So that gave me confidence in my teammates and gave me more confidence in myself. I think coming into the season, through camp, playing and seeing our offense finally, seeing our defense, I was really confident in our team and really confident in myself. I think going out there first game, we were really confident. That’s something we lacked last year. It’s something we’ll keep improving on each and every game.”

Arkansas will host Tennessee on Saturday night with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.