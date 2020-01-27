Hunter Woodhall appears on Ellen

Arkansas junior sprinter Hunter Woodhall was a guest on The Ellen Show on Monday.

Ellen’s crew noticed his giant following on TikTok, and a video he put out about his background story. They invited him on the show to share more about being an athlete with two prosthetic legs.

“At the end of the day those accolades, those medals, they come and go, and in the moment it is amazing but the very special moments. Things that we get to remember and ones that stick with us the most are, one being able to share those with the people I love, my family, they were there and I was able to share those moments with them and then moments like this, and being here, genuinely, getting to say this and share it with people here that it doesn’t matter. There is nothing that separates me from anybody watching this,” said Woodhall on the show.

At the end of the interview Ellen surprised Woodhall with $20,000 to help him get the Paralympic Games in August.