Hunter Woodhall teams up with the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation helps give grants to disabled athletes to help purchase the equipment needed to help them succeed.

“I actually got a grant myself to get some running legs so I could compete,” says Arkansas sprinter Hunter Woodhall, “And since then it has just been an amazing opportunity to interact with younger athletes and people from other places.”

To help promote CAF, the foundation released this video of Woodhall and two younger grant recipients on Tuesday,

Looking for some motivation for your run today? Check out this video of 2016 Paralympic medalist @hunterwoodhall & his fellow amputee runners, Jack & Chase. Then tune in later today for CAF’s 2020 #HeroesofSport Celebration at 4 pm PST. You won't want to be left behind! pic.twitter.com/dErejKXmwy — CAF (@CAFoundation) May 5, 2020

“There have been so many sacrifices from so many people, especially in the CAF that have really changed people’s life around. If I can use the blessings that I have had in my life with this platform to help people like that, it is paramount to anything I can do I think,” adds Woodhall.