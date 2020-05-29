Hunter Yurachek & Arkansas LT. Governor Tim Griffin talk athletics

On Thursday night, Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek and Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin discussed the state of Arkansas Athletics, and the future of sports due to COVID-19 over a zoom meeting.
Watch the full interview above.
by: Alyssa OrangePosted: / Updated:
On Thursday night, Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek and Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin discussed the state of Arkansas Athletics, and the future of sports due to COVID-19 over a zoom meeting.
Watch the full interview above.