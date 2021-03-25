Hunter Yurachek Discusses Razorbacks Playing in the Sweet 16

Our Tera Talmadge sat down to talk with Arkansas athletics director, Hunter Yurachek, to talk about the Arkansas men’s basketball team playing in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Yurachek was in the arena for Arkansas’ win over Texas Tech last Sunday and says he loved seeing the passion afterward from head coach Eric Musselman, even when Musselman jumped up on a table.

“I thought it was awesome,” says Yurachek. “You know, I think there’s probably a number of reasons that he did that. One, he didn’t have the opportunity to celebrate with with Danyelle and Mariah and his other son, Matthew, and I think his sister was in attendance as well and sitting up there in the front row, along with many Razorback fans. And so I think it’s just his acknowledgement of his excitement. And that was his way of celebrating with his not only his personal family, but his Razorback family.”

Razorback nation has quickly come to love coach Musselman, especially after he got the Hogs to the NCAA Tournament. But with all of his success, Musselman’s name has been thrown around as a potential candidate for other coaching jobs. However, Yurachek is confident that Musselman will remain a Razorback for years to come.

“Coach Musselman doesn’t need rumors of other schools coming after him to have any leverage. He’s got more leverage than he needs with the University of Arkansas by winning basketball games. And he’ll continue to have leverage as long as he wins basketball games. And so I feel like we’re in a really good spot with Coach Musselman. Him and I have a great relationship and I don’t feel like he’s going anywhere. But with that said, I will not take for granted as athletic director that he’s earned the opportunity for him and I to sit down when the season is over. And we both agree that’s the point in time to do that and talk about what his contract looks like moving forward.”

To hear more from Yurachek, watch the video above.