Hunter Yurachek Explains Process Behind Providing Ginger and Canaan Sandy With Lifetime Tickets

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — On Sunday, Dec. 20, Hunter Yurachek presented Ginger and Canaan Sandy with lifetime tickets to all sports at the University of Arkansas.

The presentation came during the Razorbacks hosting Oral Roberts in basketball. On Thursday, Yurachek addressed why he did that for Sandy and his mother.

“Well, I was not aware of the fact that Canaan and his mom kind of called multiple people to try to scrounge up a couple of tickets so that they could attend games,” Yurachek said. “And I thought they were just season ticket holders and hand the wherewithal to do that and was amazed that they couldn’t. And when I found out they didn’t have that wherewithal and they were having to call friends and people within our department to find tickets to all the events they wanted to come to, I just thought it was a natural thing to do.

“One of our super fans who has obviously not had the easiest life, to just give him the opportunity as a Christmas present to attend Razorback events with his mom for life. Had all our coaches sign that commemorative ticket for Canaan. I think you saw the video with him crying, his mom crying and what that really meant to them. Not only what it meant to them, I was overwhelmed by what it meant to our fanbase because I don’t know anybody who is a true Razorback fan that doesn’t know who Canaan Sandy is.”

Sandy and his mother are regulars at various Razorback sporting events.

