FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has signed an extension through 2027.

The Yurachek extension was first reported by Whole Hog Sports’ Matt Jones. Yurachek will receive $1.25 million annually under the new agreement. He is also eliglble for an additional $175,000 pending a review each year by the Arkansas chancellor upon a review of the performance of the athletics department.

The UA Board of Trustees is expected to vote on whether to approve the salary when it meets again on March 16-17 in Little Rock.

That will likely just be a formality since football and men’s basketball, the two sports most profitable for the UA, are thriving under new coaches hired by Yurachek. Sam Pittman led the football team to a 9-4 record and Eric Musselman took the Hogs to the Elite Eight last season and just beat top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday night in Bud Walton Arena.

Baseball with Dave Van Horn has continued to thrive under Yurachek. Several other Arkansas teams won SEC titles in 2020-21. The women won a national championship in indoor track and field.