The Razorbacks hit the road for the first time this season, but the Hogs are no strangers to playin in Texas. This year Arkansas heads down to the Round Rock Classic to play Indiana, Stanford & Louisiana. Last season, Arkansas played in Arlington. The season before they were in Houston.

“I think it’s really good for us,” says Van Horn, “We recruit down there. You’re gonna have Oklahoma and Texas in our league in a couple of years, and I just think it makes Arkansas more attractive because we’re gonna be playing against their friends, we’re gonna be playing in their town, parents getting places. I just think it makes it better. This year we’re going to Round Rock, unfortunately the weather’s not gonna be great which is disappointin, but other than that it’s a great tournament.”

Because of the weather, all three games have been moved up this weekend. Arkansas starts the tournament against Indiana at 4pm. Saturday they face Stanford at 4pm, and then Sunday at 4pm against Louisiana.

All games are on FloBaseball.com.