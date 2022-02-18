FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas opens the 2022 baseball season today against Illinois State at 3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

This is a team very familiar to Dave Van Horn. Arkansas and Illinois State have met seven times previously with the Hogs holding a 5-2 advantage, but the visitors have won two of the past three meetings.

“I know their coaching staff real well,” Van Horn said. “I just feel like that they’lll have them physically and mentally ready to play. Like I said, at times in the past, they’ve beaten us a couple of times over the last four, five years. I expect these to be some really good ball games. They have an experienced pitching staff it looks like. They’ve replaced a lot of their hitters from last year. There’s a reason that they scheduled this. I’m sure they felt like when they did this, they had pitchers coming in or pitchers in the program they felt could give us all we could handle. So I expect it to be a really good series. We’re gonna have to fight them.”

Today’s starter for Illinois State is right-handed pitcher Jordan Lussier (2021: 6-3, 4.36 ERA) and then on Saturday lefty Sean Sinisko (2021: 5-5, 4.44). Van Horn is impressed with both.

“Lot of strikes,” Van Horn said. “You know, you’ve got a right-hander going game one. It’s not like he has overpowering stuff. He’s probably going to be right around 90. Who knows how our board is going to read – high, low, in between. You never know. That’s what he does, he pitches. He pitches to contact a little. He didn’t have a strikeout per inning, but he had a lot of strikeouts as well. And the lefty that goes on Saturday, he’s not a power lefty, but he can pitch. He’s going to give up some hits. He gave up more hits than innings last year, but his numbers were about the same as the Friday guy. So, just veterans. Probably aren’t going to beat themselves too much. We’re probably going to have to hit our way on. They’re not going to walk us and hit us. We need to grind out some at-bats, get some pitch counts up and get into that bullpen.”

Redbirds coach Steve Holm said recently he likes the way Van Horn respects the game.

“Yeah. I mean, I’ve talked to our team about that,” Van Horn said. “About when we play other teams, there’s a lot of an old word, shenanigans going on in the dugouts and a lot of stuff that I don’t think really has a place in baseball. Maybe in other sports. It’s one thing to get excited and cheer for your own team. That’s part of it. But as far as rah rah and getting on the other team and acting the way some others do. If that’s what they do, that’s what they do. They run their own program. Example in our league, Florida is good. They’re like us, we respect each other. (Kevin) O’Sullivan and I, our comments are that we just play each other. We just play baseball.

“And there’s some teams that it’s a little different. I appreciate him saying that, I feel like that’s kind of his style too. I think we need more of that. I just think that’s the way this game is supposed to be played. You don’t play once a week for 14 weeks or whatever. You get after it for three and four for 13-14 weeks, and then you’ve got playoffs. There’s a time to maybe let them go a little bit. And I’ve done that, when other teams are out of control and maybe it’s not going well for us. I’ll say, ‘hey. I’m going to turn my head right now, and you guys can get after them if you want to. Because I’ve had enough.’ That happened one time in conference last year after the first game of the year when it got a little chirpy and mouthy about how great they were, and we won the next two games. So bottom line, whatever. So, I appreciate that. And that’s why I like playing them, because we’re just going to play baseball and try to get better.”

Illinois State is picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley this season. The Redbirds were 23-34 and 12-15 in their conference in 2021.

Schedule

3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18

Illinois State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Noon Saturday, Feb. 19

Illinois State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Illinois State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats



Tune In

Arkansas’ season-opening series against Illinois State will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call for all three games. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

All three contests can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call from Baum-Walker Stadium all weekend long.

A full list of radio affiliates is available here: https://bit.ly/36n0Lz7.

Matchups

Friday

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (2021: 1-0, 6.91 ERA) vs. Illinois State RHP Jordan Lussier (2021: 6-3, 4.36 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (2021: N/A) vs. Illinois State LHP Sean Sinisko (2021: 5-5, 4.44)

Sunday

Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2021: 3-1, 5.09 ERA) vs. Illinois State RHP Derek Salata (2021: 2-4, 4.95)

Series History

Arkansas and Illinois State will meet for the eighth, ninth and 10th time in history this weekend. The Razorbacks are 5-2 overall against the Redbirds, with all seven games taking place in Fayetteville, Ark.

Illinois State, however, holds the momentum against Arkansas entering this weekend’s three-game series. The Redbirds have won two of the last three clashes with the Hogs, including a midweek contest at Baum-Walker Stadium during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In the Polls

The Razorbacks begin the year ranked in all six major preseason polls, cracking the top 10 in five of them.

D1Baseball – No. 2

USA Today Coaches – No. 4

NCBWA – No. 4

Baseball America – No. 8

Perfect Game – No. 9

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper – No. 20