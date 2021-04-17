Improvement continues for Arkansas during second day of Florida meet

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Improvement with times and marks came in various events for the Razorbacks during the second day of action in the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational hosted by Florida.

After winning from lane 9 in Oregon, James Milholen improved his career best to 46.06 from lane 7 as runner-up in the 400m to a 45.34 by Elija Godwin of Georgia.

Ruben Banks moved closer to the Arkansas school record of 222-7 (67.84) in the hammer throw with a career best toss of 216-5 (65.94) for third place. Banks remains in the No. 2 position on the UA all-time list, having improved his previous mark of 211-2 (64.37).

Arkansas finished third among collegiate teams in the 4×400 relay as they ran a season best of 3:05.54 with a crew of Jeremy Farr (47.5), James Milholen (45.9), Nick Hilson (46.2), and Jalen Brown (45.9). Florida State was the top collegiate finisher in 3:04.29 with Georgia runner-up in 3:05.53.

A pair of career best times were generated by Tre’Bien Gilbert in the 110m hurdles. A 13.67 (wind 1.3) in the prelim placed him in the No. 7 spot on the UA all-time list. Then he improved to 13.62 in the final, placing fifth and secured the No. 6 position. Carl Elliott, III, finished seventh in the final with a 13.88 after a 13.86 in the prelim.

Gilbert raced in an adjacent lane to Florida alum Grant Holloway in the prelim. The 2019 World Champion ran 13.17 in the prelim and then improved to a world-leading 13.07 in the final. Florida State’s Trey Cunningham finished as the top collegian in the field as runner-up in 13.28.

Roman Turner posted a 10.25 in the 100m, placing second in his section and fifth among a loaded field, which included an equaling world-leading 9.94 (wind 1.6) for the winner, JoVaughan Martin of Florida State.

Turner also led off the 4×100 relay, which finished fifth overall in 40.11 and third among collegiate teams. The squad included Cade Clark, LaQuan Nairn and John Baker on the following legs. Kentucky led the collegians in 39.26 with Florida State following in 39.67.

A second Arkansas 4×400 unit posted a time of 3:16.39 with a foursome of Kieran Taylor (48.7), Markus Ballengee (49.1), Jadon Bartholomew (49.6), and Ethan Carney (48.6).

Earlier in the meet three of those relay legs also competed in the open 400m. Taylor ran 48.59 with Bartholomew at 49.14 and Carney 49.31.