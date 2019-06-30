In his own words: Arkansas sophomore Khalil Garland talks for first time about his Razorbacks journey

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- If Arkansas' offense and record will be better in 2019 a big part of the reason could be an improved offensive line.

Arkansas has struggled on the offensive line since Sam Pittman left for the same job at Georgia following the 2015 season. Bret Bielema replaced Pittman with Kurt Anderson and the team promptly gave up 70 sacks in two seasons. That compared to 22 sacks the two previous years under Pittman.