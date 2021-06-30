In-state Razorbacks target Derrian Ford opens up on “amazing” official visit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Derrian Ford is on the rise after earning MVP and winning the final at Real Deal in the Rock last weekend. The uncommitted 4-star Magnolia guard was highly impressed by his official visit at Arkansas earlier in June.

Ford tells our Nick Walters about the experience, his thoughts on Eric Musselman, and what he’ll look for in his future team along the recruiting trail.

“My family and I had a great time and I just thank the Arkansas staff for having us up there,” Ford said. “I enjoyed building a physical relationship with the coaches because there had been so many Zoom meetings. I had once been up there with another teammate Javion Guy-King, who’s another Arkansas recruit. We had an amazing time just to be up there and enjoy the moment. I cherished it because I knew it was something that my family had never experienced in their lives. I liked talking to Pinion, I liked talking to Kel’el, every time we see each other it’s nothing about basketball. It’s not about the wins or the losses. It’s about the moment and how each of us are doing. Those two are great players. One of the things that I look for (in a school) is me fitting into a system and a coach being straight-forward with me. I try to visualize myself with any team and how I can help get this team to the goal they hope to reach, and how it can help me get to the goal I want to reach. Coach Muss shows energy on and off the court and it’s more than basketball for him. He wants the players to become great young men also. He wants to make the players feel like they’re at a home away from home. There’s a lot of energy he brings, he interacts with the players a lot. He even gets into the drills with players. He was competing with another shooting free throws. He ran when he lost, and the other coaches run with him. Everybody’s doing things, nobody’s just standing around, everyone’s in the drills. I haven’t had any other official visits yet. But as far as me watching Arkansas’ practice, there’s so much detail in it. Everybody has an option to score. One play can turn into five plays just by how you read it. It was so much different than high school and I just had a great experience.”