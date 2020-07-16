In The Moment: Bobby Wernes’ HR in come from behind win over UF in SEC Tournament

Former Razorback Bobby Wernes was known for his web gems at third base.

However, in the early morning hours of the morning in the second round of the 2015 SEC Tournament in Hoover, AL, it was Wernes’ bat that brings us this week’s In The Moment.

Heading into the 9th inning, the Razorbacks were down 6-4. Andrew Benintendi led off the inning with a solo shot to right center making it a 6-5 ball game.

A few batter later, with one out, Wernes steps into the box.

“I just knew it was top of the 9th, and we started the inning off with that home run by Benintendi. Rick Nomura got a walk in front of me, so the mentality was to pass the batton to someone else, see if we could get something going in the 9th,” remembers Wernes, “I knew we had Zach Jackson available out of the pen, so if we took the lead than we were set. The approach was just to find a way on base.”

A two-run home run did the trick.

“Well I don’t have many very much power, didn’t have very much power at all and I was hoping that it would find a way to scrap over the wall,” laughes Wernes, “I think it was relief that it was not caught at the track.”

Arkansas would lead 7-6 into the bottom of the inning, and Zach Jackson would strike out the final batter to end the game.

The Hogs would go on to sweep the Stillwater Regional, and take two of three against Missouri State to head back to the College World Series. Many remember how that season ended, and the post season run. Few remember that the 2015 Arkansas team struggled halfway through the year. They were 17-12 in the SEC.

Bobby Wernes’ HR helped win them the game against Florida on that March morning, but it also helped propel them into a post season run not many expected.

“It’s got to be my #1 because that was the most impact that I had on an individual game. Game three of the Super Regionals was something I will always remember, but I didn’t have an individual role in that. So I think as a moment personally, It’s probably one.”