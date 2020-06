It’s 2004.

The Razorbacks are hosting the NCAA Regional Tournament and are facing elimination against Wichita State.

It’s the top of the 9th, the Hogs are down 2 with 2 outs, and Brady Toops is up to bat. The rest is history.

Join Brady Toops as he goes In The Moment with Alyssa Orange to relive the grand slam that changed the course of the 2004 post season.