In The Moment: Danielle Gibson’s HR Cycle

On February 23, 2019, Arkansas faced SIU-E in a double header at Bogle Park during the Razorback Invitational.

Danielle Gibson had struggled the game before earlier in the day going just 1 for 3 at the plate.

This second game was a different story. In just 4 innings, Gibson accomplished something only one other Division I softball player has ever done.

In the 1st inning Gibson hit a 2-run home run. In the 2nd, she hit a 3-run home run. In the 3rd, a grand slam and in the 4th, a solo shot to left field to complete the home run cycle.

“When I was rounding 1st base I was like ‘Oh my goodness, what just happened?'” Gibson remembers thinking after completing the cycle.

You can relive the series of events above in this week’s In The Moment.

