In The Moment: Joe Kleine relives Balentine’s shot to beat UNC

It’s 1984 and the Arkansas Razorbacks are hosting top ranked North Carolina in Pine Bluff.

With 22 seconds left on the click, the Hogs are down one. Alvin Robinson passes the ball to the Charles Balentine in the corner, Balentine drives to the basket, and gets the layup to fall, giving Arkansas a one point lead with .04 seconds left.

Watching from the lane as the shot fell was Joe Kleine.

“Alvin got pretty good penetration and I believe they helped Alvin out a little bit and he did a great job of spotting Charles for a little jumper on the baseline,” says Kleine, “I remember seeing the pass go to Charles and I turned over my left shoulder in the rebound position and watched it go in. It was a good feeling.”

As Arkansas held a one point lead 65-64, North Carolina still had an opportunity to win it.

“They have the ball at half court, and draw up a great play. They had a great look. I remember looking over my shoulder and that ball was right on line. I mean it lined up perfect, and thank goodness it hit the front of the rim and we won,” Kleine remembers.

The win over North Carolina in 1984 is one of the best games in Arkansas basketball history.