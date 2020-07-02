In The Moment: Josh Liddell

In October of 2015, Arkansas and Auburn were in a battle on the gridiron.

Ending regulation tied 31-31, the Hogs and Tigers traded punches. 4 overtimes later, and the Tigers had their backs against the wall.

It was 4th and 9. Arkansas led 54-46 and the Auburn had to pick up a first down to keep the game alive. Sean White drops back, looks for his target Ricardo Lewis and lets the ball fly.

Fortunately for Arkansas, Josh Liddell was there in the secondary to knock to ball out of Lewis’ hands and end the game.

We sit down with Liddell as he relives one of the biggest moments in his Arkansas football career during one of the craziest games in Arkansas football history.