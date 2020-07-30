In The Moment: U.S. Reed’s half court shot

In our summer final episode of In The Moment, we take a look at former hog U.S. Reed’s half court shot in the NCAA tournament in 1981 to knock off the defending champs, Louisville.

It is one of our Mike Irwin’s favorite Razorback moment, and so it’s only fitting we let him do the interview.

In 1981, Arkansas was playing Louisville in Austin, TX, in the NCAA Tournament. With :05 seconds on the clock, Louisville hit a shot to give them a one point lead.

“Coach called time out when they made the shot to go up one on us, and we went over on the bench and we were kind of down,” remembers Reed, “Our heads where down and we were upset that we had put ourselves in that position. Coach Sutton said ‘We are going to win this game.'”

The Hogs had one shot, and they had to go quick. Reed made it to half court when he realized he was running out of time. It was now or never.

“I could only get it to half court. Good thing I was practicing long shots before the game, because I had to push it and shoot it at the same time. The good Lord was with m,e and that’s what I did, and it went in. Man, what a celebration,” continues Reed.

Watch as Reed relives one of the greatest NCAA Tournament moments of all time with our Mike Irwin.