CJ Maclin goes “In the Zone” with the leading SEC running back about his career day against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Rocket Sanders ended the evening with 156 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Rocket also talks about his transition from wide receiver to running back and his answer may surprise you. He looks to continue his dominance this season as the Hogs get ready to face Bobby Petrino and the Missouri State Bears tonight at 6pm at Razorback stadium.