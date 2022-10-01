Myles Slusher returned to the grass after missing a few weeks after he suffered a injury in the first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. In his return in the Southwest Classic, Slusher was second in tackles with 4 solo tackles and 2 assists that would put him at a total of 6 tackles in his first game back. He looks forward to keep that train going against the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Razorbacks Stadium today. Our very own CJ Maclin goes in the zone with Junior defensive back.