Myles Slusher returned to the grass after missing a few weeks after he suffered a injury in the first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. In his return in the Southwest Classic, Slusher was second in tackles with 4 solo tackles and 2 assists that would put him at a total of 6 tackles in his first game back. He looks forward to keep that train going against the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Razorbacks Stadium today. Our very own CJ Maclin goes in the zone with Junior defensive back.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now