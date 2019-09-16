Injuries Continue to Mount as One Senior Possibly Returns This Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s another week and another defensive end being reported as injured while the news on a linebacker wasn’t as bad as could have been.

Sophomore linebacker Bumper Pool left the game in the first half on Saturday afternoon. Chad Morris provided an update on Pool.

“Bumper’s day to day right now,” Morris said Monday. “It’s a clavicle strain. So we anticipate him being back. We’ll wait and see how it goes.”

It appeared he stayed in the game for a play or two after the injury happened?

“Yeah. I think when it first happened, he landed on it, and then the adrenaline was still running,” Morris said. “Then once we created a turnover, I think he got real excited and pumped his fist, and when he did, he kind of felt like, ‘OK, maybe the adrenaline wore off a little bit.’ So that was it.”

Pool has played well for the Hogs. He has 19 tackles, including one for loss and a pass breakup this season. He has started all three games so far.

After the first game, Arkansas lost senior defensive end Dorian Gerald for the season and Jamario Bell with a knee injury. But Morris indicates he may get Bell back this week as true freshman Zach Williams now goes out with a knee injury.

“We anticipate Jamrio being back,” Morris said. “He was at practice yesterday. Zach WIlliams will be out a couple of weeks with a knee. We’ll get him back hopefully after our open week. So, Jamario will come back in there at that position and provide some depth there for us, as well. Some size.”

Sophomore cornerback Montaric Brown left Saturday’s game early as well. Morris indicated Monday it wasn’t serious.

“He had a muscle strain, but was back out there yesterday,” Morris said. “I don’t anticipate that being a problem.”

Hayden Henry also suffered an injury when he caused the fumble that LaDarrius Bishop scooped and scored on.

“He got a shoulder kind of banged up a little bit,” Morris said.

Is he gonna be OK?

“We hope he is,” Morris said.

On the offensive side of the ball, junior wide receiver Jordan Jones still may not be ready according to Morris.

“We anticipate Jordan trying to work out a little bit this week,” Morris said. “We’ll see. I think he’ll be day-to-day. I really anticipate him being back next week, but there’s a chance he could be back this week.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.