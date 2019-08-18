Injuries Continue to Mount at WR for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following Saturday’s scrimmage it appears Arkansas could be without a couple of returning wide receivers when they open the 2019 season on Aug. 31.

Senior Deon Stewart reportedly went down very early in the scrimmage. The early reports Saturday night indicated he has a torn ACL. Stewart has used his redshirt season, but could apply for a sixth year.

In addition, junior Jordan Jones reportedly suffered a foot injury, but his exact status as far as a time frame for recovery isn’t known.

Stewart caught 22 passes for 178 yards in 2018. He also returned nine punts for 91 yards and two kickoffs for 31 yards.

Jones had 17 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown last fall. Jones is from Smackover while Stewart is from Hardy Highland.

Arkansas is also missing sophomore wide receiver Koilan Jackson who had his knee repaired this past week. Chad Morris said at the time Jackson would likely miss about 3 1/2 weeks. Jackson signed with the Hogs out of Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock.

On the first day of preseason drills, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Noah Gatlin suffered a torn ACL.