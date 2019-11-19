Ink is Dry: 2020 ESPN national No. 79 Davonte Davis of Jacksonville signed his LOI with Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE — 2020 ESPN national No. 79 / 4-star prospect Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville) is officially a Hoop Hog after signing his national letter of intent with Arkansas during a ceremony that began at noon Tuesday inside the new gym at Jacksonville High School.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musdelman talked Tuesday about his newest Hog.



“He is an elite floor general and natural leader,” Musselman. “A truly versatile guard that can play both guard positions. Devo’s tremendous toughness and versatility will be an awesome addition to our already talented Arkansas Razorbacks squad. We love Devo’s ability to be both a playmaker and a scorer at all three levels. He is an outstanding free throw attempt player and does a great job finishing through contact. From a defensive perspective, Devo will add plenty of length and athleticism that will lead to being able to guard multiple positions.



“Our staff and our amazing fans are beyond excited for Devo to join the family, GO HOGS!”



To get Davis’s thoughts on signing his LOI on Musselman’s birthday, his whirlwind Arkansas recruitment, and his efforts courting fellow 2020 in-staters and national Top 100 players Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, and Khalen “KK” Robinson, click the Twitter link to Hogville’s one-on-one interview with Devo …

