The Arkansas women’s golf team is gearing up for the postseason as they will travel to Birmingham, Alabama to play in the SEC Championships beginning on April 13.

Ranked 17th in the nation, the Razorbacks are ready to go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the nations in hopes of bringing home a conference crown.

Head coach Shauna Taylor and junior Kajal Mistry stopped by the PTN Studio on Friday to give us a preview into the upcoming tournament.