FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers this fall will have a few familiar faces catching passes, but many of them will be newcomers including a freshman who has only been on campus for about a week.

Former Fayetteville High School standout Isaiah Sategna is already making a positive impression on Sam Pittman and the coaches.

“Well, the expectations are high just like they are on everybody,” Pittman said. “But he’s such a talent. I’ll say this, the two days that I’ve seen him down there, he doesn’t say much, and he works his butt off. That’s exactly what I thought he’d do coming from a coach’s son. And certainly his mother was a highly touted athlete, as well. He’s done a really good job, and we’re going to give him every opportunity to get on the field this year.”

That isn’t surprising since some of the recruiting services rated Sategna the state’s top prospect. He had 30 scholarship offers. He chose Arkansas after also once being committed to Texas A&M and Oregon. He’s also an outstanding track athlete.

Sategna and Fayetteville almost defeated Bryant in the 7A State Championship Game. Bryant was able to hang on for a 42-38 victory in a very exciting game.

In 2021, Sategna caught 100 passes for 1,908 yards and 17 touchdowns. Sategna also rushed four times for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He returned six kickoffs for 109 yards.

Arkansas lost Treylon Burks, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris from last year’s team.