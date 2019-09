Arkansas junior safety Kam Curl met with the media following the Razorbacks 31-17 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night. Curl finished second on the team in tackles with 8 and had a critical forced fumble and return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game to cut the score to 17-10.

Hear from Curl on the loss, the defense, responding after the loss and more in this post game uncut press conference.