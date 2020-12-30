Jack Lindsey Makes Decision on Future

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior quarterback Jack Lindsey has opted to use his extra year of college football at another school.

Lindsey announced the decision to enter the transfer portal on Twitter.

Thank You Razorback Nation! pic.twitter.com/chlycJ5N0D — Jack Lindsey (@JackDisney12) December 30, 2020

At Arkansas, Lindsey completed 13 of 30 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed eight times for a 100 yards. He had a 20-yard run against Missouri on a fake field goal this season.

Lindsey came to Arkansas from Springdale High School. He originally came as a walk on, but earned a scholarship. He started one game at quarterback and that was against Missouri in 2019. His first collegiate touchdown pass was a 24-yarder to wide receiver Mike Woods against LSU in 2019.

He’s the son of four-year letterwinner Lyndy Lindsey and the grandson of Jim Lindsey, who was a member of the 1964 national championship team and captain of the 10-1 1965 team that won the Southwest Conference.