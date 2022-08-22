By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-America.

Catalon is a second-team selection on the AP squad. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Catalon played in six games in 2021 before exiting with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He still finished with 46 tackles, 22 solo, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, a quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.

In his last full season, Catalon was a first-team All-SEC honoree and a Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American following a breakout 2020 campaign. He played in all 10 games with nine starts as a redshirt freshman, logging 99 total tackles with two tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

For his career, Catalon has played in 20 games with 15 starts. He has 151 tackles, 76 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one recovered, five interceptions, one quarterback hurry and nine pass breakups.