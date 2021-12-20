Jalen St. John Enters the Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Former four-star offensive line recruit Jalen St. John has entered the transfer portal.

Sam Pittman acknowledged earlier today that St. John, a redshirt freshman, wasn’t at practice, but didn’t know why.

“Well, St. John has been hurt,” Pittman said. “He was not at practice today. So I’m not positive what’s going on there, I got to talk to him. Other than that, I really can’t elaborate on St. John, because I don’t really know any more on that. He just didn’t show up for practice today. So I got to talk to him.”

St. John was a prize recruit the Hogs signed in the Class of 2020 out of St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic. Pittman had talked about the week after the Georgia game of moving St. John and Ty’Kieast Crawford inside to guard. St. John was sick and didn’t play against UAPB in a game he almost certainly would have gotten in.

He is the eighth Razorback to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season.