Jalen St. John Reverses Course, Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — One day after entering the transfer portal now redshirt freshman offensive tackle Jalen St. John has withdrawn and apparently remaining with the Razorbacks.

St. John was a prize recruit for Sam Pittman in the Class of 2020. The former St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic was rated a four-star with Rivals. At 6-foot-5, 340-pounds St. John is a candidate to play offensive guard or tackle in Cody Kennedy’s offense.

St. John will certainly be one of the candidates to replace left tackle Myron Cunningham. He chose Arkansas over Missouri, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennesse, Florida State, Iowa, Nebraska and several others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play