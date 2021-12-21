Jalen St. John Reverses Course, Withdraws From Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — One day after entering the transfer portal now redshirt freshman offensive tackle Jalen St. John has withdrawn and apparently remaining with the Razorbacks.

St. John was a prize recruit for Sam Pittman in the Class of 2020. The former St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic was rated a four-star with Rivals. At 6-foot-5, 340-pounds St. John is a candidate to play offensive guard or tackle in Cody Kennedy’s offense.

St. John will certainly be one of the candidates to replace left tackle Myron Cunningham. He chose Arkansas over Missouri, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennesse, Florida State, Iowa, Nebraska and several others.