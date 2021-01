FAYETTEVILLE -- Yes it's too early to be talking about spring football at the University of Arkansas, but considering many of the other topics circulating around maybe this isn't that bad after all.

First, let's assume there will be spring football this year. Considering that wasn't the case last year and COVID is much worse now than it was then not sure how safe this assumption is. But, then again, until it's canceled let's assume there will be spring football for Sam Pittman and his staff.