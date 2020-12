On December 8, 2019, a phone rang in Athens, GA. But it wasn’t Sam Pittman’s phone, it was his wife, Jamie’s.

John Fagg & Hunter Yurachek had called to ask her to get in touch with Sam and have him called them. Within 10 hours, Pittman was the new Head Coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Pittmans had just landed at Drake Field with Yurachek.

Jamie Pittman sits downs with our Alyssa Orange to relive one of the best days of their lives.