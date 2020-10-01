Jarques McClellion Opts Out of Season Due to Health Concerns

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior cornerback Jarques McClellion has decided to opt out of the season due to health concerns.

McClellion tweeted out his decision on Thursday following Sam Pittman’s Zoom conference.

McClellion missed last Saturday’s game against Georgia due to being in quarantine. McClellion is a redshirt junior from Lake Worth (Fla.) American Heritage School.

He was someone Pittman was counting on this season due to his experience. McClellion started 11 of the 12 games in 2019 and played in the other. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, McClellion started nine of the 12 games while playing in all of them.

In two seasons, McClellion had 59 tackles, 42 solo, one interception and 12 pass breakups. Pittman was asked about McClellion and Devon Bush during Thursday’s Zoom conference.

“The guys have looked good, the two DBs,” Pittman said. “They’ve done a good job.”