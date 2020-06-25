Jaylin Williams crafting his game & ready to join team at Arkansas

Arkansas incoming freshman are allowed to return to campus on June 29th. For Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Men’s Basketball team, it’s the first time their top 10 recruiting class can join their players already on campus for voluntary workouts.

Before 4-star Center and Fort Smith Northside alum Jaylin Williams can get to campus, he caught up with Alyssa Orange and Hogville.net insider Kevin McPherson to talk about what he’s been up to to stay in shape, work on his game, and how much he’s looking to get to The Hill.