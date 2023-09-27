FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton is making a very early impact on Arkansas’ defense.

Braxton has played in all four games and has five tackles, three solo and a trio of pass breakups. Sam Pittman likes what he has seen from Braxton.

“You can certainly count on him,” Pittman said Wednesday. “He’s athletic. He’s fast. The game is really important to him. He’s come along fast as far as that goes. He’s started a game and played a lot in each game, and he’s certainly going to play a bunch this week as well. A lot of it is he came in ready. He’s a grown young man. He’s an exceptional athlete. Doing some really good things, and he will continue to get more and more reps as the season goes on.”

Braxton had some struggles against Western Carolina in the season opener which was his first collegiate game.

“I’m starting to get more comfortable in the game,” Braxton said. “I can say the first game I played in I was just getting my feet wet and getting used to the college atmosphere. But I can say I’m pretty settled in now and ready to go.”

Pittman noted it isn’t unusual for a true freshman to struggle initially and then improve as the season progresses. Pittman pointed out even standout tight end Luke Hasz is improving each week as well.

“I really have, and that’s usually what happens with playing,” Pittman said of seeing improvement. “You have the talent, and then playing builds your confidence on that talent and you kind of turn it loose a little bit more. Or, you understand your responsibilities a little bit more and you become the person on the field that you’re capable of being. I think that’s what you see happen with every freshman. As you see with Hasz, he’s getting better every week because he’s confident and turning it loose each and every week a little more.”

Texas A&M has two standout wide receivers in Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith. Stewart leads the Aggies with 22 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Smith has grabbed 18 passes for 272 yards. Braxton is impressed with both.

“Nothing but respect for those guys,” Braxton said. “They have a talented group of receivers. We really look forward to going to AT&T Stadium and getting to face them.”

Braxton signed with Arkansas out of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School. He was a four-star recruit. He talked about going back home to play this game on Saturday.

“It’s going to mean a lot getting to go back to my hometown and getting to play in front of my family and friends,” Braxton said. “I actually grew up playing at the Cowboys Stadium, so that’s going to be a fun experience too. I look forward to it.”

Braxton was asked how many games he has played at AT&T Stadium which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys?

“Too many to count,” Braxton said. “I started playing there in little league. Actually, the first game of my senior year that’s where I played.”

Arkansas enters the Texas A&M game having lost its last two games, BYU and LSU. Braxton talked about the mindset of the team.

“We’ve just got to get back on track, you know,” Braxton said. “We don’t listen to the outside noise. We’re all we got, and we’re all we need.”

Texas A&M defeated the Hogs 23-21 last year. Braxton talked about that game.

“Actually, when I committed, I was committed here when they played last year,” Braxon said. “It was actually on my homecoming, so I was tuned in last year the whole game for sure. You can’t get a better atmosphere. I’m here now, so I’m ready to be a part of that atmosphere and help us get a win.”

Braxton said he’s trying to get like 20 tickets for the game with a lot of family and friends trying to attend.

“I’m trying to get tickets,” Braxton said. “It’s hard right now, but I know for sure that my mom and all them, they’ll be there. If not, they’ll watch on TV.”

Braxton and Arkansas will face the Aggies at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the game televised on the SEC Network.