Jeff Traylor Hoping Backs Can Stay Healthy in 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jeff Traylor coaches Arkansas’ running backs and is hoping for good health this fall.

Last season, Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley fought injuries much of the season and in 2017 Chase Hayden saw his true freshman year cut short with an injury.

“The top three backs on the board are all returning so that’s obviously a great thing,” Traylor said. “We’d like to get Devwah healthy. He has played a lot of ball for the Hogs through the years, but he has been beat up quite a bit. So we would like to get him through a year. He had the back and the ankle last year so that was tough on him. He’s a really tough kid. Plays through pain just can’t shake the injury bug.”

Boyd led the squad in rushing last season carrying 123 times for 734 yards and two touchdowns. Despite playing in all 12 games, Boyd left several early due to injuries.

“Rakeem played a whole year with a torn rotator cuff and labrum,” Traylor said. “He has got all that fixed and gained 18 pounds of muscle. Had nearly a 1,000 yards total offense and probably didn’t learn the playbook until Week 4 and then was injured there toward the end of the year.”

Boyd also added 23 receptions for 165 yards. Whaley was second on the team with 368 yards and two touchdowns on 82 carries in seven games. He also caught eight passes for a 102 yards. Hayden was third on the team with 57 carries for 251 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 11 passes for 61 yards.

“Chase Hayden had a great spring and then got hurt right at the very end of spring,” Traylor said. “He didn’t play in the spring game. We’re very excited with those three kids returning.”

In addition, A’Montae Spivey is a true freshman who is in the mix.

“A’Montae Spivey was one of the top backs out of Alabama,” Traylor said. “We’re excited to see what he can do as well.”

Traylor talked about what he saw from Spivey that he liked the most when he decided to recruit him.

“He’s just different,” Traylor said. “He played on a state championship team in the largest classification in Alabama. Just a lot of pop and explosiveness from him. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He came from a great program. You like to recruit winners and he’s from one.”

The group of running backs is one of the deepest and most experienced on the team. That is something Traylor is glad to have.

“It’s a huge relief on my part,” Traylor said. “Last year the very first game you were still worried about play calls and do they know the verbiage of the offense.

“That’s nothing now. So now we can focus on the smallest of fundamentals, their steps, taking care of the ball and protections. Things that just makes you a master of your craft. Last year I felt like we were just trying to learn the offense and get through the year. So I expect it to be a lot better.”

T.J. Hammonds also returns to the team after missing spring drills. Hammonds had 10 carries for 28 yards and caught four passes for 84 yards including a 64-yard touchdown at Colorado State.

“I haven’t been around him as much as Coach Tru (Carroll) has, but when I’ve been in the weight room and been around him he seems a much more humble, mature man which is part of all of us men growing up and getting older. We just get a little wiser and I think he doesn’t take things for granted he might have in the past.”

Sophomore Jordon Curtis moved over to running back last spring. In addition, Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith is a sophomore who is redshirting this year per NCAA rules.

Among the walk-on backs on the roster are sophomore Chad Hesson and junior Jermarcus Arnold, who is from Marianna and Arkansas Baptist.