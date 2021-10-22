Jefferson Added To Manning Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson is one of 15 additions to the watch list for the Manning Award, which is handed out to the best collegiate quarterback in the country.

Through seven games this season, Jefferson has thrown for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 386 yards and five scores. The Razorback signal-caller currently leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally in average yards per completion (14.6).

The Sardis, Miss., native delivered an electrifying performance at Ole Miss earlier this season, throwing for 326 yards and three scores while rushing for 85 yards and three more scores. He is one of only six SEC players since 2000, along with Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel, Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott, Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, LSU QB Joe Burrow and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, to throw for three or more touchdowns and rush for three or more touchdowns in a game.

Jefferson, who is one of only two SEC signal-callers — and one of only six in the FBS — with 1,400-plus passing yards and 350-plus rushing yards on the year, is the first Razorback quarterback to have multiple games with at least two rushing touchdowns in the same season since at least 1997. He is also the first Arkansas quarterback to rush for 300-plus yards in a season since Matt Jones in 2004.

The Manning Award, created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. After naming 32 quarterbacks to its preseason watch list, the Manning Award opted to increase its spotlighted players based on the many outstanding performances during the first half of the year.

Finalists for the honor will be determined by a selected panel of national media covering college football as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released on Thursday, Dec. 2, and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.