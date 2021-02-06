Jermial Ashley Brings Energy, Recruiting Ties to Sam Pittman’s Staff at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman has added four new assistant coaches since the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Among the new hires is Jermial Ashley who comes to Arkansas from the University of Tulsa. Ashley and the other three are all pretty young and should help upgrade recruiting efforts at Arkansas.

“With the younger coaches I think a thing that I think is kind of an advantage for them is just the ability to relate to the athletes they are recruiting,” Ashley said. “Also those guys just having the energy, talking to those guys and just being out on the road willing to hit any and every location.”

Pittman likes what Ashley has to offer his defensive line room

“He’s from Tulsa,” Pittman said. “Obviously you saw what Tulsa did as a team, and a lot of that correlates to the defensive line, the way they played. Basically, I did not know Jermial, but I watched tape after tape after tape, trying to find our new d-line coach. I love the way his kids played. Heard some outstanding things about him when I called and asked different folks about him. So, I’m very, very pleased to have him. Obviously he’ll have Oklahoma connections and Dallas connections for us in recruiting.”

Ashley has extensive recruiting ties in Texas and junior colleges, but feels he can recruit anywhere.

“As far as location?,” Ashley said. “Honestly, wherever Coach Pittman asks me to be. Recruiting at Tulsa and also when I was at the junior college I was obviously all over Texas. At Tulsa I had parts of Louisiana. I’ve had the junior colleges all over the country and a heavy emphasis in Texas. So Houston, San Antonio, the Metroplex, central Texas. I’ve kind of been all over.”

Since Pittman made a point he wanted to upgrade the recruiting, Ashley talked about what he feels he can do in that regard.

“I think the biggest thing with that is just to identify the guys and go after the guys that fit the mold of SEC players,” Ashley said. “A lot of that, for myself, is just the development and maturation of athletes.”

Have you spent much time in Arkansas recruiting?

“I have spot recruited a couple of athletes that we were recruiting at Tulsa, but other than that, I have not,” Ashley said.

As Pittman noted, he has no previous ties to Ashley. The new D-line coach talked about what helped draw him to Arkansas where he also has no ties.

“First and foremost the opportunity with Coach (Barry) Odom and Coach Pittman,” Ashley said. “The people that I knew that really had a relationship with those guys spoke very highly of them and had nothing but great things to say about them. Me being a person in this profession when you can surround yourself with great men and great people I think you are putting yourself at an advantage for success.”

What are your impressions of Odom?

“He is very sharp, brilliant individual and he is a great man,” Ashley said. “In my time with him, he loves to develop the people around him, the coaches and the players. That is one of the things that I an extremely excited about, just the opportunity to help myself progress in this profession.”

Ashley played at Keller (Texas) Fossil Ridge High School then went on to star at Tyler (Texas) Junior College as well as Kansas. He started his coaching career in 2010 as a grad assistant at Oklahoma State under Bill Young. He then moved to Trinity Valley Junior College in Texas where he coached the defensive line for two years. He has spent the past six seasons at Tulsa.

“So with Coach Young, I mean, is the reason I’m in this business and here to this day,” Ashley said. “He actually recruited me at Kansas. I worked with him as a GA at Oklahoma State and I worked with him at Tulsa when he first got there before he retired. He’s everything to me as far as coaching wise. He was kind of my that figure for me kind of guided me and let me know how you do things. How you’re supposed to operate in the business and dealing with players, preparations for games and all those things. I learned most of the things as a player and coach from Bill Young.”

He has obviously met with the current defensive linemen on the team. He gave his impressions of that group as a whole. Arkansas lost Jonathan Marshall and Xavier Kelly as 2021 NFL Draft hopefuls while defensive end Julius Coates entered the transfer portal. The remainder of the defensive linemen should be returning for Ashley.

“The thing with the D-line here is, one, it’s some youth, but it’s a group of guys that’s willing to work and are hungry for knowledge and understanding with football in general,” Ashley said. “A lot of determination to prove themselves.”

Ashley talked about what he looks for and expects from a defensive lineman on his team.

“First and foremost as a d-lineman, regardless of conference, I think you should have a demanding physical and aggressive type demeanor as you play,” Ashley said.

Pittman has said he wants to upgrade the pass rush. Ashley talked about his theory in that regard.

“I think the number one thing that it takes to be a great pass rusher is understanding, and that is more along the lines of understanding the goals you are trying to accomplish,” Ashley said. “Understanding how tp attack there person you are going against, understanding that person’s weaknesses and how to take advantage of them.

“That is the biggest thing when it comes to a pass rusher, just knowing how to attack the person you are line up against.”

While Ashley is pleased to be at Arkansas, he does come with one regret. He was 6-foot-5, 260-pounds in his playing days.

“First question, 6-5, 260, yeah that was probably about 15 years ago,” Ashley said with a wide smile. “I’ve had a couple of meals since then. I wish I was at 260 again.”

At Arkansas, Ashley replaces Derrick LeBlanc.